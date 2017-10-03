$217.79 Million in Sales Expected for DigitalGlobe, Inc (DGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that DigitalGlobe, Inc (NYSE:DGI) will announce $217.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DigitalGlobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $218.60 million and the lowest is $216.97 million. DigitalGlobe reported sales of $181.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 24th.
On average, analysts expect that DigitalGlobe will report full year sales of $217.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $880.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $904.84 million per share, with estimates ranging from $904.68 million to $905.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DigitalGlobe.
DigitalGlobe (NYSE:DGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.13 million. DigitalGlobe had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DGI. BidaskClub raised DigitalGlobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered DigitalGlobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
DigitalGlobe (NYSE DGI) opened at 34.60 on Tuesday. DigitalGlobe has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1017.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $33.12.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in DigitalGlobe by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe in the second quarter worth about $5,360,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 152.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 35,077 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalGlobe by 43.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,800,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,962,000 after buying an additional 549,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalGlobe in the second quarter worth about $498,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DigitalGlobe Company Profile
DigitalGlobe, Inc is a provider of Earth imagery, data and analysis. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services support a range of uses, including mission-planning, mapping and analysis, environmental monitoring, oil and gas exploration and infrastructure management. The Company’s imagery solutions and other services are sourced from its own satellite constellation and third-party providers.
