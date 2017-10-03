15,000 Shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG) Acquired by Fore Research & Management LP

Fore Research & Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Dollar General Corporation comprises about 0.5% of Fore Research & Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General Corporation by 4,173.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,144,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,625,909 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation during the 2nd quarter valued at $577,548,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,740,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,733 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,573,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation by 363.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,968,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General Corporation alerts:

Shares of Dollar General Corporation (DG) traded down 0.665% on Tuesday, reaching $81.355. 717,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.431 and a beta of 0.96. Dollar General Corporation has a 52-week low of $65.97 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. Dollar General Corporation had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dollar General Corporation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post $4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “15,000 Shares in Dollar General Corporation (DG) Acquired by Fore Research & Management LP” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/03/15000-shares-in-dollar-general-corporation-dg-acquired-by-fore-research-management-lp.html.

In other Dollar General Corporation news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 11,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $866,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,046. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar General Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dollar General Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.79.

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation is a discount retailer. The Company offers a selection of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products and apparel. The Company’s consumables category includes paper and cleaning products (such as paper towels, bath tissue, and other home cleaning supplies); packaged food (such as cereals, spices, sugar and flour); perishables (such as milk, beer and wine); snacks (such as candy, cookies, and carbonated beverages); health and beauty (such as over-the-counter medicines and personal care products); pet (pet supplies and pet food), and tobacco products.

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.