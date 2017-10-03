$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Royal Bank Of Canada’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.58. Royal Bank Of Canada posted earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Bank Of Canada will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Bank Of Canada.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Howard Weil downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE RY) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.58. The stock had a trading volume of 633,298 shares. The firm has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 52 week low of $60.92 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Royal Bank Of Canada’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 508.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 108.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), is a diversified financial services company. The Company provides personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, investor services and capital markets products and services on a global basis. The Company serves personal, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and approximately 40 other countries.

