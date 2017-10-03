$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.67. Mellanox Technologies reported earnings of $0.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mellanox Technologies.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. BidaskClub upgraded Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Sunday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Shares of Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) traded up 0.52% on Friday, reaching $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,292 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average is $46.79. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6964.29 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Mellanox Technologies news, Director Shai Cohen sold 12,546 shares of Mellanox Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $589,662.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Kagan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $225,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,402,241 over the last quarter. 6.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Mellanox Technologies in the second quarter worth $122,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter worth $186,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,488 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies in the first quarter worth $204,000. 61.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

