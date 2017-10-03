-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Freshpet reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.09 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. Freshpet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) traded down 5.35% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.05. 324,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $478.59 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $18.25.

In other Freshpet news, insider Scott James Morris sold 2,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $33,195.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 23,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $371,824.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,954 shares of company stock worth $653,704. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc is a manufacturer of fresh, refrigerated pet food distributed across North America. The Company operates in the segment of manufacturing, marketing and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The Company’s products consist of dog food, cat food, and dog and cat treats.

