Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Director Sells $45,480.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $45,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,191.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ ZNGA) traded up 1.59% during trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,103,350 shares. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43. The company’s market cap is $2.98 billion.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Zynga had a negative net margin of 10.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post $0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.70 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.65 price target (up from $4.25) on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zynga from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,801,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,316,000 after purchasing an additional 164,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zynga by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,752,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after buying an additional 5,142,597 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 5,061.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,936,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,420,000 after buying an additional 35,240,491 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zynga by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,433,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,186,000 after buying an additional 6,397,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,009,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,755,000 after buying an additional 5,759,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc is a provider of social game services. The Company develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as iPhone Operating System (iOS) operating system and Android operating system and social networking sites, such as Facebook. The Company has developed a range of social games, including games in its Slots, Words With Friends, Zynga Poker and FarmVille franchises.

