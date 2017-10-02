Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.
ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) opened at 8.36 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock’s market cap is $110.83 million.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.
