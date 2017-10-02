Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated their hold rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

ZYNE has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $30.00 price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. alerts:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) opened at 8.36 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. The stock’s market cap is $110.83 million.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.39) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) Earns Hold Rating from Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zynerba-pharmaceuticals-inc-zyne-earns-hold-rating-from-oppenheimer-holdings-inc.html.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $180,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing transdermal synthetic cannabinoid treatments for patients with high unmet needs. Its development pipeline includes two product candidates: ZYN002 and ZYN001. ZYN002 is a synthetic cannabidiol (CBD), which is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid, formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery through the skin and into the circulatory system.

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.