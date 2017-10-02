Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,414,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Investments LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth about $1,284,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 32.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the first quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 38,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.71.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at 147.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $111.50 and a one year high of $150.29.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

