zooplus AG (ZO1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €157.40 ($185.18).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZO1. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of zooplus AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on zooplus AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €149.00 ($175.29) price target on zooplus AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) traded down 1.62% during trading on Wednesday, hitting €139.40. 377 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €154.71 and a 200 day moving average of €161.80. The firm has a market cap of €991.55 million and a P/E ratio of 89.07. zooplus AG has a one year low of €115.95 and a one year high of €202.40.

zooplus AG Company Profile

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

