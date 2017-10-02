Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6,862.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AHL Partners LLP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 183.2% in the second quarter. AHL Partners LLP now owns 54,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 35,009 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc grew its stake in Zoetis by 16.3% during the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in Zoetis by 25,478.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.5% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 364,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its stake in Zoetis by 75.2% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $73.00 target price on Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen and Company set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE ZTS) traded up 0.667% on Monday, hitting $64.185. 695,027 shares of the company were exchanged. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $46.86 and a one year high of $65.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.283 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 62.49%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines, with a focus on both livestock and companion animals. The Company has a business, commercializing products across eight core species: cattle, swine, poultry, sheep and fish (collectively, livestock) and dogs, cats and horses (collectively, companion animals), and within five product categories: anti-infectives, vaccines, parasiticides, medicated feed additives and other pharmaceuticals.

