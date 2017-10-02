Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) Holdings Trimmed by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 39,522 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 82,169.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 10,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,368,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 36,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Tony W. Collins sold 16,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,067,875.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) traded up 0.602% during trading on Monday, reaching $117.795. 198,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $120.75. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.63 and a 12 month high of $133.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.550 and a beta of 1.19.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Zimmer Biomet Holdings had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zimmer Biomet Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $137.00 price target on Zimmer Biomet Holdings and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.55.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products; sports medicine, biologics, extremities and trauma products; office-based technologies; spine, craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products; dental implants, and related surgical products.

