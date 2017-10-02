Zillow Group (Z) and Forest City Enterprises (FCE-A) Head to Head Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z) and Forest City Enterprises (NASDAQ:FCE-A) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Zillow Group Inc. alerts:

This table compares Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -4.47% -0.40% -0.33% Forest City Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Zillow Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $964.83 million 7.73 $35.12 million ($0.24) -167.54 Forest City Enterprises $955.86 million 7.12 $450.04 million N/A N/A

Forest City Enterprises has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Zillow Group and Forest City Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 3 5 0 2.63 Forest City Enterprises 0 2 1 0 2.33

Zillow Group presently has a consensus price target of $46.06, suggesting a potential upside of 14.55%. Forest City Enterprises has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. Given Zillow Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Forest City Enterprises.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Forest City Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable people find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing. The companys portfolio of consumer brands comprises real estate and rental marketplaces, such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Naked Apartments. It also owns and operates various brands comprising Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive, and Retsly, as well as provides advertising services to real estate agents, and rental and mortgage professionals. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Forest City Enterprises

Forest City Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It was formerly known as Forest City Enterprises, Inc. Forest City Realty Trust, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.