Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will report sales of $912.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies Corporation’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $915.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $908.10 million. Zebra Technologies Corporation reported sales of $904.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will report full year sales of $912.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies Corporation.

Get Zebra Technologies Corporation alerts:

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. Zebra Technologies Corporation had a positive return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.57.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zebra-technologies-corporation-zbra-expected-to-post-quarterly-sales-of-912-77-million.html.

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ ZBRA) traded up 1.20% on Friday, reaching $109.88. 393,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $5.84 billion. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.91 and a 52 week high of $111.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.57 and its 200 day moving average is $99.90.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,000 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $2,651,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,294,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hugh K. Gagnier sold 20,682 shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.42, for a total value of $2,200,978.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,158,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation by 15,105.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,142,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115,582 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,116,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,349,000 after purchasing an additional 806,297 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,048,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation designs, manufactures and sells a range of automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) products. The Company’s AIDC products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification (RFID) readers, wireless local area network (WLAN) products, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems (RTLS), related accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and utilities and application software.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.