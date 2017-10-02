Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) to Buy

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $200.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.23% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Backed by an improving macro environment, Rockwell Automation expects adjusted earnings per share to lie between $6.60 and $6.80 and projects sales to be around $6.3 billion in fiscal 2017. The company will benefit from the consistent growth in the consumer and transportation verticals and expects heavy industries to grow in 2017 despite the prevailing softness in oil and gas and mining. Further, increased investment, acquisitions, product launches and share repurchases will support growth. Its shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) traded up 0.61% on Monday, hitting $179.30. The stock had a trading volume of 178,312 shares. The stock has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.79 and its 200 day moving average is $160.06. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $114.46 and a one year high of $179.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 13.04%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post $6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Blake D. Moret sold 1,723 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.06, for a total value of $293,013.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,700.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blake D. Moret sold 3,100 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $511,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,825 shares of company stock valued at $10,917,484 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8,490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc (Rockwell Automation) is a provider of industrial automation power, control and information solutions for manufacturers. The Company operates through two segments: Architecture & Software and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment contains various hardware, software and communication components of the Company’s integrated control and information architecture capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their manufacturing enterprise.

