Zacks Investment Research Upgrades General Dynamics Corporation (GD) to “Buy”

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Being one of the only two contractors in the world equipped to build nuclear-powered submarines, General Dynamics’ diverse portfolio of products and services along with its wide customer base provides it with an opportunity to generate solid revenues from different sources. Moreover, the recently approved fiscal 2018 defense policy bill, which includes provision to spend $6 billion in Navy shipbuilding, will surely boost the company's growth trajectory. Also its Gulfstream business continues to grow on the back of solid jet sales. However, the company operates in a highly competitive market and has to rely on other companies to provide materials, components and subsystems for its products.”

GD has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded General Dynamics Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on General Dynamics Corporation in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $207.00) on shares of General Dynamics Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.99.

Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE GD) traded up 0.73% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.08. 197,941 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.51. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $148.76 and a 52-week high of $207.60.

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 billion. General Dynamics Corporation had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post $9.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,176,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,996,966,000 after purchasing an additional 376,688 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,792,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,326,576,000 after purchasing an additional 725,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,338,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,236,720,000 after purchasing an additional 829,487 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 44,941.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,998,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,148,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $776,563,000 after purchasing an additional 749,793 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

