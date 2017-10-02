Zacks Investment Research Lowers Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct seller of premium, innovative products across multiple brands and categories through an independent sales force. Product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand and beauty and personal care products through its Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics, Nuvo and Swissgarde brands. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TUP. BidaskClub downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Tupperware Brands Corporation from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tupperware Brands Corporation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) opened at 61.82 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.32 and a 52 week high of $74.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.45 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.62.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $572.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.19 million. Tupperware Brands Corporation had a return on equity of 102.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Corporation will post $4.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Roehlk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,114.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 15,657.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,529,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,112,000 after purchasing an additional 60,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 143.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,167,000 after purchasing an additional 663,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,424,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation is a global direct-to-consumer company. The Company operates through five segments in three geographic regions: Europe (Europe, Africa and the Middle East), Asia Pacific and the Americas. Its segments are Europe, Asia Pacific, Tupperware North America, Beauty North America and South America.

