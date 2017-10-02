Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogMein, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “LogMeIn Inc., with world headquarters located near Boston in Woburn, Massachusetts, is a leading provider of on-demand, remote-connectivity and support solutions to small businesses, IT service providers and consumers. The company also has its European headquarters in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and a development center in Budapest, Hungary. LogMeIn’s software-as-a-service suite of solutions includes capabilities for on-demand customer support of PCs, smartphones and other devices, systems administration, remote access, remote control, file-sharing, virtual private networking, data back-up and online meeting. Its solutions, which are deployed on-demand and accessible through a Web browser, are secure, scalable and easy for its customers to try, purchase and use. The company’s vision is to improve mobility, business productivity and connectivity through its Connectivity as a ServiceSM solutions. “

Get LogMein Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LOGM. BidaskClub cut LogMein from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of LogMein in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of LogMein in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp upgraded LogMein from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an outperform rating and issued a $134.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of LogMein in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.85.

Shares of LogMein (LOGM) opened at 110.05 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is $5.80 billion. LogMein has a 1-year low of $86.22 and a 1-year high of $123.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.94.

LogMein (NASDAQ:LOGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. LogMein had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 220.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that LogMein will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers LogMein, Inc. (LOGM) to Hold” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zacks-investment-research-lowers-logmein-inc-logm-to-hold.html.

In related news, insider Christopher Battles sold 721 shares of LogMein stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.78, for a total transaction of $84,919.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael K. Simon sold 20,000 shares of LogMein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $2,326,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 790,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,014,354.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,319 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,367. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in LogMein by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of LogMein by 102.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of LogMein during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LogMein by 69.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 256,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,962,000 after buying an additional 105,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogMein by 38.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 109,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,643,000 after buying an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About LogMein

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based service offerings, which helps people and businesses to connect to their workplace, colleagues and customers. The Company’s core cloud-based services are categorized into four business lines: Communications and Collaboration; Engagement and Support; Identity and Access, and Additional Service Offerings.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LogMein (LOGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LogMein Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMein Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.