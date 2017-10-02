Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brunswick Corporation (BC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of leading consumer brands in four segments: Marine Engines, Boats, Fitness and Bowling & Billiards. The company also owns and operates: Brunswick bowling centers across the United States and internationally; Land ‘N’ Sea, a distributor of marine parts and accessories; and Omni Fitness, a chain of specialty fitness equipment retail stores. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BC. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brunswick Corporation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Forward View raised shares of Brunswick Corporation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Brunswick Corporation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.93.
Shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) opened at 55.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average is $57.82. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $42.02 and a 52-week high of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.82.
Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.
In related news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $174,465.36. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 219,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,004,572.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brunswick Corporation in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
About Brunswick Corporation
Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick Corporation (BC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.