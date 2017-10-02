Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) to Sell

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Worthington Industries is one of the leading diversified metal processing companies. The company is one of North America’s premier value-added steel processors and one of the leaders in manufactured metal products such as automotive aftermarket stampings, pressure cylinders, metal framing, metal ceiling grid systems and laser welded blanks. (Company Press Release) “

Get Worthington Industries Inc. alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on Worthington Industries from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Worthington Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Worthington Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Worthington Industries (WOR) opened at 46.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.16. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $62.44.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $848.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.20 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Worthington Industries will post $3.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback 6,830,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-worthington-industries-inc-wor-to-sell.html.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $1,652,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,352,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,796,000 after acquiring an additional 64,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,372,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,987,000 after acquiring an additional 171,756 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,682,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,223,000 after acquiring an additional 87,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,098,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,178,000 after acquiring an additional 101,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc is a metals manufacturing company, focused on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products. The Company’s segments include Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, Engineered Cabs and Other. The Steel Processing segment buys coils of steel from integrated steel mills and mini-mills, and also toll processes steel for steel mills, end users, service centers and other processors.

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.