Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Service Corporation International (SCI) to Hold

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Service Corp. is the largest provider of funeral and cemetery services in the world. The funeral and cemetery operations consist of the Company’s funeral service locations, cemeteries and related businesses. The financial services operations represent a combination of the Company’s insurance operations primarily related to the funding of prearranged funeral contracts and a lending subsidiary, which previously provided capital financing for independent funeral home and cemetery operations. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 19th.

Service Corporation International (NYSE SCI) opened at 34.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.93. Service Corporation International has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post $1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $70,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,195,613.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 202,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $7,009,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 622,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 604,800 shares of company stock worth $21,109,153 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 315.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Service Corporation International by 2.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the first quarter worth $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Service Corporation International during the second quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

Service Corporation International is a provider of deathcare products and services, with a network of funeral service locations and cemeteries. The Company’s segments include Funeral, Cemetery and Corporate. It conducts both funeral and cemetery operations in the United States and Canada. As December 31, 2016, it operated 1,502 funeral service locations and 470 cemeteries, including 281 funeral service/cemetery combination locations, which are geographically diversified across 45 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

