Zacks Investment Management Grows Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,862,000 after acquiring an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,973,000 after acquiring an additional 48,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,270,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,964,000 after acquiring an additional 59,464 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,726,000 after acquiring an additional 45,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 863,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $272,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

LECO has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank AG raised Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.29.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ LECO) opened at 91.68 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.27 and a one year high of $97.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Lincoln Electric Holdings had a return on equity of 30.55% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $626.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lincoln Electric Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

About Lincoln Electric Holdings

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer of welding, cutting and brazing products. The Company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding and The Harris Products Group. The Americas Welding segment includes welding operations in North and South America. The International Welding segment primarily includes welding operations in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

