Zacks Investment Management Buys New Stake in AppFolio, Inc. (APPF)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,252 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Zacks Investment Management owned 0.10% of AppFolio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APPF. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in AppFolio by 7.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 50,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AppFolio from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) opened at 47.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1546.77 and a beta of 0.76. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.27 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $44.84.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Marc Stad sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $81,842.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Fund Ii L.P. Dragoneer sold 20,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $679,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,072,438 shares of company stock valued at $37,721,525. Insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the property management and legal industries. The Company’s mobile-optimized software solutions enable its customers to work at any time and from anywhere across multiple devices.

