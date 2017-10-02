Zacks Investment Management Acquires 2,484 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Energizer Holdings were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 10.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,181,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer Holdings in the second quarter valued at about $807,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 11.1% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings by 14.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,379,000 after acquiring an additional 75,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENR. UBS AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Energizer Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised Energizer Holdings from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) opened at 46.05 on Monday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30.

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Energizer Holdings had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 529.84%. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post $2.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Energizer Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.26 per share, for a total transaction of $266,238.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,361.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan R. Hoskins acquired 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.28 per share, with a total value of $499,983.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 98,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,055.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 31,212 shares of company stock worth $1,297,839. 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energizer Holdings Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of household batteries, specialty batteries and lighting products. The Company is a designer and marketer of automotive fragrance and appearance products. It operates through four geographic segments: North America, which consists of the United States and Canada; Latin America, which includes its markets in Mexico, the Caribbean, Central America and South America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific, which consists of its markets in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

