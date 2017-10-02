Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) to Announce -$1.95 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.09) and the highest is ($1.70). Sage Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.75) to ($6.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($7.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.69) to ($5.62). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sage Therapeutics.

Get Sage Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.25). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SAGE shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $110.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. J P Morgan Chase & Co cut their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cowen and Company reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sage Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.77.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE) to Announce -$1.95 Earnings Per Share” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zacks-brokerages-expect-sage-therapeutics-inc-sage-to-announce-1-95-earnings-per-share.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Turner Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $159,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $180,000.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) traded up 1.62% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,491 shares. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $90.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. The company’s market capitalization is $2.37 billion.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company’s lead product candidate, SAGE-547 is an intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone, a neurosteroid that acts as a synaptic and extrasynaptic modulator of the Gamma-Amino Butyric Acid-A (GABAA) receptor.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.