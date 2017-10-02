Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (EPAY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $89.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.15 million and the lowest is $89.70 million. Bottomline Technologies reported sales of $83.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year sales of $89.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $371.00 million to $373.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $411.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $407.18 million to $414.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.95 million. Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPAY. BidaskClub raised Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS AG upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) opened at 31.83 on Monday. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.52 and a 1-year high of $32.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.17. The firm’s market cap is $1.19 billion.

In related news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $55,023.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,796.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $117,480.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 9,565.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,413,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,357,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after purchasing an additional 78,904 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 7.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 21,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

