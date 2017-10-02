Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Equities analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies also posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $5.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.43 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. UBS AG lowered Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,283,413 shares. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Patterson Companies news, insider Ann B. Gugino sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $31,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 2,886.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,715,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491,048 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,254,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,494,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after purchasing an additional 713,773 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 642,050 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc is a value-added distributor focused on providing a customer experience to professionals in the dental and animal health markets. The Company operates through three segments: dental, animal health and corporate. Dental and Animal health are strategic business units that offer similar products and services to different customer bases.

