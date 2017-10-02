Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.99 Million

Brokerages expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce $370.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $373.86 million. Fortinet reported sales of $316.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full-year sales of $370.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.71 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Fortinet.

Get Fortinet Inc. alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $363.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.05 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI set a $38.00 price target on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.26.

Shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) opened at 36.32 on Monday. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $41.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.51 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fortinet news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total transaction of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,974.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,091 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $75,840.57. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,454.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,558 shares of company stock worth $348,406. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 115,671 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 80,352 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 296.0% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 81.7% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 61.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 70,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 26,777 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $370.99 Million” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-fortinet-inc-ftnt-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-370-99-million.html.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.