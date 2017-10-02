Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HomeStreet reported earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.41 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.25 price objective (down previously from $29.25) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 13,720.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,475,000 after acquiring an additional 443,105 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,974,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,179,000 after acquiring an additional 370,079 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,458,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $7,342,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HomeStreet (HMST) traded up 2.59% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,262 shares. HomeStreet has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a financial services company serving customers primarily in the western United States, including Hawaii. The Company is principally engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities, and commercial and consumer banking. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

