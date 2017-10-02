Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $203.48 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $203.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial Corporation’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $201.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.05 million. Fulton Financial Corporation posted sales of $178.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial Corporation will report full year sales of $203.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $802.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $862.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $844.70 million to $879.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fulton Financial Corporation.

Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $193.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.02 million. Fulton Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 20.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FULT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Stephens began coverage on Fulton Financial Corporation in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Fulton Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) opened at 18.75 on Monday. Fulton Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Fulton Financial Corporation’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Deporter sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig A. Roda sold 19,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $355,671.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,348 shares of company stock worth $484,312 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Corporation by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Fulton Financial Corporation by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial Corporation during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in Fulton Financial Corporation in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company is the bank holding company of Fulton Bank N.A. (the Bank). As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s six subsidiary banks were located primarily in suburban or semi-rural geographic markets throughout a five-state region (Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia).

