Shares of Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $19.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aileron Therapeutics an industry rank of 106 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Aileron Therapeutics Inc. alerts:

ALRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Group LLC started coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corporation began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Zacks: Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) Given $19.33 Consensus Price Target by Analysts” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/zacks-aileron-therapeutics-inc-alrn-given-19-33-consensus-price-target-by-analysts.html.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) opened at 13.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. Aileron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The company’s market capitalization is $196.89 million.

In other Aileron Therapeutics news, insider Lilly Ventures Fund I. Llc bought 250,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Cvf, Llc bought 180,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 696,667 shares of company stock worth $10,450,005.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,788,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP bought a new position in Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,272,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.