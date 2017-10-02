Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 3rd. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Yum! Brands to post $2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3.18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Yum! Brands Inc. alerts:

Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) opened at 73.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.83. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

In other Yum! Brands news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 8,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $616,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/yum-brands-inc-yum-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on YUM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc is engaged in restaurant business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated or franchised over 43,500 restaurants in more than 135 countries and territories operating under the KFC, Pizza Hut or Taco Bell (collectively the Concepts) brands. The Company operates through three segments: The KFC Division, which includes the operations of the KFC concept around the world; The Pizza Hut Division, which includes the operations of the Pizza Hut concept around the world, and The Taco Bell Division, which includes the operations of the Taco Bell concept around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.