YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush cut Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Signature Bank from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ SBNY) traded down 0.29% on Monday, hitting $127.67. 19,525 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $139.56. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $113.53 and a 12 month high of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.01). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $316.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post $7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank operates over 30 private client offices throughout the New York metropolitan area. Its segments include Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance. It offers a range of business and personal banking products and services. Its specialty finance subsidiary, Signature Financial LLC (Signature Financial), provides equipment finance and leasing services.

