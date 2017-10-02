YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 200 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in HP by 251.9% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 58,706 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 16.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 666,467 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,650,000 after acquiring an additional 94,967 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of HP by 15.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 175,308 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 67.3% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,540,033 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after acquiring an additional 17,860 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP Inc. alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, August 25th. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ) traded up 0.50% during trading on Monday, hitting $20.06. 472,873 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.44. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1327 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.41%.

In other news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 295,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $5,333,055.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 618,865 shares in the company, valued at $11,151,947.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 265,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $5,285,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,444.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,530,169 shares of company stock valued at $48,902,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/yorkbridge-wealth-partners-llc-buys-200-shares-of-hp-inc-hpq.html.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc is a provider of products, technologies, software, solutions and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and enterprises, including customers in the government, health and education sectors. The Company provides personal computing and other access devices, imaging and printing products, and related technologies, solutions and services.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.