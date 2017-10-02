YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 189 Shares of Genpact Limited (G)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Genpact Limited were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of G. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact Limited by 40.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,761,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,741 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,626,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,117,000 after purchasing an additional 321,161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,266,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,391,000 after purchasing an additional 442,770 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,670,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,353 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Genpact Limited by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,557,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 199,012 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen and Company set a $33.00 price objective on Genpact Limited and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genpact Limited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Genpact Limited from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Genpact Limited in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Genpact Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) traded up 0.56% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. The company had a trading volume of 51,237 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $22.62 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.53.

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Genpact Limited had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post $1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact Limited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.05%.

In related news, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,501,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $43,112,338.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mohit Thukral sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total value of $709,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,102.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,358,442 shares of company stock valued at $297,475,276. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited Profile

Genpact Limited is engaged in providing digitally powered business process management and services. The Company is also engaged in designing, transforming and running a combination of processes, as well as providing solutions that combine elements of its service offerings. The Company’s segments include Business process outsourcing and Information technology services.

