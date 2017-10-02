Xylem Inc. (XYL) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 114,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Xylem worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,251,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,079,000 after purchasing an additional 91,478 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 83.8% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 983,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,500,000 after purchasing an additional 448,212 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 653,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.2% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, insider Kenneth Napolitano sold 9,052 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $544,568.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,828.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) traded up 1.01% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.26. The stock had a trading volume of 78,566 shares. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.17. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. set a $58.00 price objective on Xylem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

