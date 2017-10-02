Xcel Energy (XEL) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

Media coverage about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.096112048206 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several research firms have issued reports on XEL. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.20. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $50.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

In related news, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Yohannes bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,530. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

