Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,160,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,226,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Xcel Energy by 291.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 207,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after buying an additional 154,545 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy Inc. alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel Yohannes purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $49,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kent T. Larson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $472,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/02/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-sold-by-teachers-retirement-system-of-the-state-of-kentucky.html.

Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) opened at 47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $50.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a 200 day moving average of $46.54.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. BidaskClub cut Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.