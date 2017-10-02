Wpp Plc (WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a GBX 1,865 ($25.08) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPP. UBS AG began coverage on Wpp Plc in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,050 ($27.57) target price for the company. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.21) price target on shares of Wpp Plc in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.53) price target (down from GBX 1,890 ($25.42)) on shares of Wpp Plc in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital upgraded Wpp Plc to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) dropped their price objective on Wpp Plc from GBX 2,090 ($28.11) to GBX 1,995 ($26.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,830.48 ($24.62).

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) opened at 1379.00 on Monday. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,345.00 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,928.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,482.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,625.68. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 17.46 billion.

In related news, insider Jacques Aigrain bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,439 ($19.35) per share, with a total value of £57,560 ($77,407.21).

About Wpp Plc

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

