WMIH Corp. (WMIH) Stake Maintained by Centerbridge Partners L.P.

Centerbridge Partners L.P. maintained its position in shares of WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ:WMIH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,603,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the second quarter. WMIH Corp. accounts for about 0.3% of Centerbridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Centerbridge Partners L.P. owned 1.26% of WMIH Corp. worth $3,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in WMIH Corp. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WMIH Corp. by 62.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 252,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 97,387 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WMIH Corp. by 18.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 121,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WMIH Corp. by 33.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WMIH Corp. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,387,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 23,935 shares during the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMIH Corp. (NASDAQ WMIH) traded up 4.1474% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.9894. The stock had a trading volume of 450,752 shares. WMIH Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $197.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.9152 and a beta of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.26.

