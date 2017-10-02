Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WLTW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

WLTW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a sell rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $121.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research report on Friday, July 7th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a sell rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $154.50.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) opened at 154.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.36 and its 200 day moving average is $152.36. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $112.76 and a 1-year high of $155.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.03). Willis Towers Watson Public Limited had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post $8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.81%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 304,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.88, for a total value of $47,137,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 206,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $30,492,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,390,350 shares of company stock worth $657,724,947. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 473,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Tradition Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited during the 2nd quarter worth $23,343,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (Willis Towers Watson) is a holding company. The Company operates as a global advisory, broking and solutions company. It is engaged in offering risk management, insurance broking, consulting, technology and solutions, and private exchanges. The Company operates through eight segments: Willis International; Willis North America; Willis Capital, Wholesale & Reinsurance (CWR); Willis GB; Towers Watson Benefits; Towers Watson Exchange Solutions; Towers Watson Risk and Financial Services; and Towers Watson Talent and Rewards.

