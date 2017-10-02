Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) CEO Sells $12,350.00 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) CEO Charles F. Iv Willis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $12,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 675,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,691,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ WLFC) opened at 24.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.54. Willis Lease Finance Corporation has a one year low of $21.10 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. State Street Corp boosted its position in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 214,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 24,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance Corporation by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Corporation along with its subsidiaries is a lessor of commercial aircraft engines. The Company operates through two business segments, such as Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment involves acquiring and leasing, primarily pursuant to operating leases, commercial aircraft, aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment.

