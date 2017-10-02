Williams Partners (WPZ) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Williams Partners earned a news impact score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the pipeline company an impact score of 45.9929839834669 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Williams Partners (WPZ) traded up 0.26% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.90. 2,964,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.43. Williams Partners has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $42.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.85.

Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Williams Partners had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Partners will post $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Williams Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays PLC raised shares of Williams Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Group LLC set a $42.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $47.00 target price on shares of Williams Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

In other news, Director H Brent Austin bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.66 per share, for a total transaction of $38,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958 shares in the company, valued at $384,976.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Williams Partners Company Profile

Williams Partners L.P. is an energy infrastructure company. The Company has operations across the natural gas value chain from gathering, processing, and interstate transportation of natural gas and natural gas liquids to petchem production of ethylene, propylene, and other olefins. It operates through its Northeast G&P, Atlantic-Gulf, West segment.

