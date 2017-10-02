Williams Jones & Associates LLC Sells 49,975 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 49,975 shares during the period. Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. were worth $11,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 4.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $165,000. BT Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) traded up 0.2498% during trading on Monday, hitting $113.3725. 1,265,188 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.1336 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 1-year low of $95.88 and a 1-year high of $113.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. in a research note on Friday, September 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG cut shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors N.V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.97.

About NXP Semiconductors N.V.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a semiconductor company. The Company provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions. The Company’s segments are High Performance Mixed Signal (HPMS), Standard Products (SP), and Corporate and Other. Its product solutions are used in a range of end-market applications, including automotive, personal security and identification, wireless and wireline infrastructure, mobile communications, multi-market industrial, consumer and computing.

