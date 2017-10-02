Williams Jones & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 40,243 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned 0.35% of EQT Midstream Partners, worth $20,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of EQT Midstream Partners, by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners, by 23.6% during the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT Midstream Partners, by 5.9% during the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT Midstream Partners, during the second quarter worth approximately $321,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE EQM) traded down 0.33% during trading on Monday, reaching $74.72. 70,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. EQT Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $69.20 and a 12 month high of $82.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.38.

EQT Midstream Partners, (NYSE:EQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $199.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.00 million. EQT Midstream Partners, had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 66.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Midstream Partners, LP will post $5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded EQT Midstream Partners, from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Scotiabank set a $94.00 price objective on EQT Midstream Partners, and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded EQT Midstream Partners, from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EQT Midstream Partners, from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.50.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM) owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company’s segments include Gathering and Transmission. The Gathering segment primarily includes high pressure gathering lines and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated low pressure gathering system.

