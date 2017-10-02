Williams Jones & Associates LLC Buys 40,152 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Williams Jones & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.3% of Williams Jones & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Williams Jones & Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Ecolab worth $90,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2,154.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,032,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,884,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,365,723 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,454,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,370 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 19.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,555,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,590,000 after purchasing an additional 574,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $59,389,000. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,406,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,247,000 after purchasing an additional 391,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded up 1.48% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,721 shares. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.65 and a 12-month high of $134.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.25 and a 200-day moving average of $129.52.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Ecolab from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.93.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Handley sold 7,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $966,270.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $132.57 per share, with a total value of $10,009,035.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

