William Hill plc (WMH) Earns Equal weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

William Hill plc (LON:WMH)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Monday. They currently have a GBX 295 ($3.97) target price on the gambling company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.90) target price on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Investec reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of William Hill plc in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.73) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt raised William Hill plc to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 254 ($3.42) to GBX 290 ($3.90) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.37) price target on shares of William Hill plc in a report on Friday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 288.87 ($3.88).

William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 250.70 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.15 billion. William Hill plc has a 52-week low of GBX 239.10 and a 52-week high of GBX 315.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.30.

In other William Hill plc news, insider John O’Reilly purchased 92,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £253,000 ($340,236.69).

William Hill plc Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

