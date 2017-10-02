Willdan Group (WLDN) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Willdan Group (NASDAQ: WLDN) is one of 98 public companies in the “Business Support Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Willdan Group to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Willdan Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willdan Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Willdan Group Competitors 746 2107 2698 84 2.38

Willdan Group presently has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.07%. As a group, “Business Support Services” companies have a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Willdan Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Willdan Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Willdan Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willdan Group 3.90% 18.91% 8.82% Willdan Group Competitors -126.75% -182.35% -5.59%

Risk and Volatility

Willdan Group has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willdan Group’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Willdan Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Willdan Group $256.27 million $15.86 million 28.98 Willdan Group Competitors $1.12 billion $179.78 million 21.54

Willdan Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Willdan Group. Willdan Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Willdan Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of Willdan Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Business Support Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willdan Group beats its rivals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company provides professional technical and consulting services to utilities, private industry and public agencies at all levels of government, primarily in California and New York. It operates through four segments: Energy Efficiency Services, Engineering Services, Public Finance Services and Homeland Security Services. The Energy Efficiency Services segment provides energy efficiency consulting services to utilities, state agencies, municipalities, private industry and non-profit organizations. The Engineering Services segment offers a range of engineering and planning services to its public and private sector clients. The Public Finance Services segment provides support for the various financing techniques employed by public agencies to finance their operations and infrastructure. The Homeland Security Services segment provides national preparedness, homeland security consulting, public safety and emergency response services.

