Wilen Investment Management CORP. Has $3.32 Million Stake in Phillips 66 (PSX)

Wilen Investment Management CORP. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 2.0% of Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wilen Investment Management CORP.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth $1,483,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 215,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Howard Weil upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) opened at 91.61 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $75.14 and a 52 week high of $92.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a 200 day moving average of $80.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post $4.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 1,151 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total transaction of $102,531.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 is an energy manufacturing and logistics company with midstream, chemicals, refining, and marketing and specialties businesses. The Company operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment gathers, processes, transports and markets natural gas, and transports, stores, fractionates and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States.

