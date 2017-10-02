Whiting Petroleum Corporation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,246 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 put options.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) opened at 5.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72. The stock’s market cap is $1.98 billion. Whiting Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $13.39.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $311.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.64 million. Whiting Petroleum Corporation had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 88.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 24.4% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,349 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 4.7% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation by 22.8% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup Inc. decreased their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cowen and Company set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation is an independent oil and gas company. The Company is engaged in development, production, acquisition and exploration activities primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. It is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas liquid (NGLs) and natural gas.

