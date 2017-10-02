Whitestone REIT (WSR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WSR. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whitestone REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. FBR & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE WSR) traded up 0.77% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 432,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a market capitalization of $506.58 million, a PE ratio of 91.32 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.68 million. Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul T. Lambert purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,072.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whitestone REIT during the second quarter worth $101,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 7.6% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 8.8% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Whitestone REIT in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whitestone REIT by 147.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.73% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in owning and operating commercial properties in culturally diverse markets in various metropolitan areas. The Company’s acquisition targets are located in densely populated, culturally diverse neighborhoods, primarily in and around Austin, Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Phoenix and San Antonio.

